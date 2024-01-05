The Chicago Bulls (13-17) clash with the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Coby White puts up 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Patrick Williams averages 10.0 points, 1.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Andre Drummond puts up 6.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier is averaging 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He's also draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

P.J. Washington is putting up 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Mark Williams is averaging 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is sinking 64.9% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).

Bulls vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Bulls Hornets 110.5 Points Avg. 111.0 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 121.6 45.5% Field Goal % 47.0% 37.0% Three Point % 35.5%

