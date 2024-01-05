The Chicago Bulls (15-21) will be monitoring five players on the injury report as they prepare for their Friday, January 5 matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) at United Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Bulls lost 116-100 to the Knicks on Wednesday. In the Bulls' loss, DeMar DeRozan led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding three rebounds and four assists).

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21 4.8 3.4 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1 Nikola Vucevic C Out Groin 16.7 10.4 3.4 Onuralp Bitim SG Out Nose 0 0 0

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Mark Williams: Questionable (Back), Gordon Hayward: Out (Calf)

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

