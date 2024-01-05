The Charlotte Hornets (8-24) go up against the Chicago Bulls (15-21) at United Center on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49.7%).

Chicago is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.

The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 27th.

The Bulls put up 109.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 120.6 the Hornets give up.

Chicago is 5-1 when scoring more than 120.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are putting up 109.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 108.8 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Chicago is allowing 108.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 116.6.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Bulls have played worse in home games this season, averaging 11.5 treys per game with a 34.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 per game and a 37.0% percentage on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries