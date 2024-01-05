Player prop bet options for DeMar DeRozan, Terry Rozier and others are available when the Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets at United Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +124) 5.5 (Over: +118) 0.5 (Over: -185)
  • DeRozan has racked up 22.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points higher than Friday's points prop total.
  • He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).
  • DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).
  • DeRozan's 0.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 17.8 points Coby White scores per game are 0.7 less than his prop total on Friday.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
  • White has dished out 4.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.
  • White has made 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -133) 7.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 24.1 points Rozier scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Friday.
  • His rebounding average of 3.8 is lower than his over/under on Friday (3.5).
  • Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • Rozier has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +120)
  • Friday's points prop bet for Miles Bridges is 20.5 points. That's 0.5 more than his season average of 20.
  • He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (7.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).
  • Bridges has averaged three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Bridges has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

