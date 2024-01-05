Player prop bet options for DeMar DeRozan, Terry Rozier and others are available when the Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets at United Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +124) 5.5 (Over: +118) 0.5 (Over: -185)

DeRozan has racked up 22.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

DeRozan's 0.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 17.8 points Coby White scores per game are 0.7 less than his prop total on Friday.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

White has dished out 4.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.

White has made 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -133) 7.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 24.1 points Rozier scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Friday.

His rebounding average of 3.8 is lower than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

Rozier has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Friday's points prop bet for Miles Bridges is 20.5 points. That's 0.5 more than his season average of 20.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (7.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Bridges has averaged three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

