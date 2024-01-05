Carroll County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Carroll County, Iowa today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Carroll County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Audubon High School at IKM-Manning High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Manning, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
