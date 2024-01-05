The Chicago Blackhawks, including Connor Bedard, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. There are prop bets for Bedard available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Connor Bedard vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -22).

In 12 of 38 games this season, Bedard has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 25 of 38 games this year, Bedard has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Bedard has an assist in 14 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Bedard hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 38 Games 1 33 Points 0 15 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

