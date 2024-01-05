The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

DeRozan totaled 28 points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 116-100 loss versus the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.4 22.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.3 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.5 PRA -- 31.5 32.3 PR -- 26.2 26.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Hornets

DeRozan has taken 16.7 shots per game this season and made 7.7 per game, which account for 17.6% and 18.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Hornets, have the slowest tempo with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 120.6 points per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 45 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 27.9 assists per game, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hornets give up 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 37 29 6 3 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.