NBA action on Friday will see the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) visiting DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (15-21) at United Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

BSSE and NBCS-CHI+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

DeMar DeRozan vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison

Stat DeMar DeRozan Terry Rozier Total Fantasy Pts 1261.3 846 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.1 40.3 Fantasy Rank 34 -

DeMar DeRozan vs. Terry Rozier Insights

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan averages 22.4 points, 3.8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Bulls have a -102 scoring differential, falling short by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 109.3 points per game to rank 28th in the league and are giving up 112.1 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

The 43.3 rebounds per game Chicago averages rank 21st in the NBA, and are 1.4 fewer than the 44.7 its opponents grab per contest.

The Bulls connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 2.5 fewer than their opponents (14.1). They are shooting 35.5% from deep (20th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.8%.

Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 11.6 (third in the league) while its opponents average 13.9.

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Terry Rozier provides the Hornets 24.1 points, 3.8 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets are being outscored by 10.6 points per game, with a -337 scoring differential overall. They put up 110 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 120.6 per outing (25th in league).

The 41.1 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 27th in the league, 3.9 fewer than the 45 its opponents record.

The Hornets connect on 2.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.3 (27th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7.

Charlotte forces 13.3 turnovers per game (13th in league) while committing 13.3 (20th in NBA).

DeMar DeRozan vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats

Stat DeMar DeRozan Terry Rozier Plus/Minus Per Game -4 -7.5 Usage Percentage 25.5% 28.3% True Shooting Pct 56.4% 57.7% Total Rebound Pct 5.8% 6.1% Assist Pct 23.2% 32%

