Dubuque County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Dubuque County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dubuque County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John F. Kennedy High School at Hempstead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wahlert Catholic High School at Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Dubuque Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.