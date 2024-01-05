East Buchanan High School plays away from home against North Cedar High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

East Buchanan vs. North Cedar Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Stanwood, IA
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Buchanan County Games Today

Wapsie Valley High School at Columbus Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Waterloo, IA
  • Conference: North Iowa Cedar League - East
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.