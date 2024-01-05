Hamilton County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Iowa? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Hamilton County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Hamilton High School at Roland-Story High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Story City, IA
- Conference: Heart of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
