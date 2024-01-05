Howard County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Howard County, Iowa, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Howard County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Hampton Community School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cresco, IA
- Conference: Northeast Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.