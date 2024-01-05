Ida County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Ida County, Iowa, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Ida County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood High School at Ridge View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Holstein, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
