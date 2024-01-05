Friday's contest that pits the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (14-1) versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-10) at Jersey Mike's Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-62 in favor of Iowa, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 5.

The Hawkeyes won their most recent game 76-73 against Michigan State on Tuesday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1

Big Ten Network Overflow 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 84, Rutgers 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win this season came against the Kansas State Wildcats, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 11). The Hawkeyes brought home the 77-70 win at a neutral site on November 26.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four).

Iowa has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 26

76-73 at home over Michigan State (No. 18) on January 2

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 9

94-71 at home over Minnesota (No. 37) on December 30

67-58 on the road over Iowa State (No. 44) on December 6

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 31.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (76-for-189)

31.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (76-for-189) Kate Martin: 11.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

11.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Sydney Affolter: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 65.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 65.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 7.5 PTS, 69.1 FG%

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +350 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 89.8 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per contest (236th in college basketball).

In Big Ten games, Iowa has averaged 4.1 fewer points (85.7) than overall (89.8) in 2023-24.

The Hawkeyes are averaging 90.0 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (89.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.