The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-1) will visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-10) after winning five straight road games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3

Big Ten Network Overflow 3 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes put up an average of 89.8 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 66.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Iowa is 14-0.

Rutgers has a 6-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 89.8 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Scarlet Knights record are just 2.1 more points than the Hawkeyes allow (66.5).

When Rutgers puts up more than 66.5 points, it is 5-3.

Iowa has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

This season the Scarlet Knights are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

The Hawkeyes' 50.6 shooting percentage from the field is 11.5 higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 31.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (76-for-189)

31.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (76-for-189) Kate Martin: 11.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

11.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Sydney Affolter: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 65.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 65.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 7.5 PTS, 69.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule