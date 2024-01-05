Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the John F. Kennedy High School vs. Hempstead High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Mississippi Valley Conference action on Friday, January 5, Hempstead High School will host John F. Kennedy High School at 7:30 PM CT.
Kennedy vs. Hempstead Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dubuque County Games Today
Wahlert Catholic High School at Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Dubuque Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Linn County Games Today
Iowa City West High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
