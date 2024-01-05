In Mississippi Valley Conference action on Friday, January 5, Hempstead High School will host John F. Kennedy High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Kennedy vs. Hempstead Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Dubuque, IA
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dubuque County Games Today

Wahlert Catholic High School at Prairie High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
  • Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Dubuque Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Dubuque, IA
  • Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Linn County Games Today

Iowa City West High School at Xavier High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

