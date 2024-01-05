Can we expect Kevin Korchinski finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

  • In two of 32 games this season, Korchinski has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Korchinski averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 127 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 4-1
1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 22:22 Away L 3-0
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:38 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:16 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:36 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:16 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

