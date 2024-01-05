Will Kevin Korchinski Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 5?
Can we expect Kevin Korchinski finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Korchinski stats and insights
- In two of 32 games this season, Korchinski has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Korchinski averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 127 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Korchinski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:22
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
