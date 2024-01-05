Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Louisa County, Iowa today? We've got you covered.

Louisa County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Louisa-Muscatine Junior-Senior High School at Wapello High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Wapello, IA
  • Conference: Southeast Iowa Superconference - North
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

