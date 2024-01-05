Louisa County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Louisa County, Iowa today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Louisa County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Louisa-Muscatine Junior-Senior High School at Wapello High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wapello, IA
- Conference: Southeast Iowa Superconference - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.