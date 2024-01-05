Will MacKenzie Entwistle Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 5?
Should you bet on MacKenzie Entwistle to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Entwistle stats and insights
- In two of 29 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Entwistle has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 127 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Entwistle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:47
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
