Marion County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Marion County, Iowa today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Marion County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albia High School at Knoxville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Knoxville, IA
- Conference: South Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seymour High School at Melcher-Dallas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Liberty Center, IA
- Conference: Bluegrass Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
