Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Muscatine High School vs. Davenport West High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Muscatine High School is on the road versus Davenport West High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muscatine vs. Davenport West Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Scott County Games Today
Duplicate Central High School at Davenport North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Scott High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clinton, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Dewitt High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bettendorf, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.