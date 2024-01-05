Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the New Hampton Community School vs. Crestwood High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Northeast Iowa Conference action on Friday, January 5, Crestwood High School will host New Hampton Community School at 8:00 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Hampton vs. Crestwood Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT
- Location: Cresco, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.