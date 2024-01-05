Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 5?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Nick Foligno going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- Foligno has scored in five of 38 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 127 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|23:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 7-1
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
