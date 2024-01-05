Nikola Vucevic and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vucevic, in his most recent time out, had 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 109-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll examine Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.7 18.9 Rebounds 9.5 10.4 11.2 Assists -- 3.4 3.8 PRA -- 30.5 33.9 PR -- 27.1 30.1 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.6



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Vucevic has made 7.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Bulls average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Hornets, have the slowest tempo with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Hornets allow 120.6 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45 rebounds per game.

Allowing 27.9 assists per contest, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hornets give up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 34 20 12 3 2 1 0

