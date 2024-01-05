Two streaking teams square off when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Fighting Illini are 9.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their six-game win streak intact against the Boilermakers, who have won six straight. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5.

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -9.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs Illinois Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers' ATS record is 10-4-0 this season.

Illinois' ATS record is 6-5-0 this year.

Illinois (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 16.9% less often than Purdue (10-4-0) this season.

Purdue vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 6 42.9% 85.4 169.3 67.0 132.5 147.3 Illinois 4 36.4% 83.9 169.3 65.5 132.5 145.6

Additional Purdue vs Illinois Insights & Trends

The Boilermakers score 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (65.5).

Purdue has a 10-4 record against the spread and a 13-1 record overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.

The Fighting Illini score 16.9 more points per game (83.9) than the Boilermakers give up to opponents (67.0).

Illinois is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when it scores more than 67.0 points.

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 10-4-0 5-2 9-5-0 Illinois 6-5-0 0-0 5-6-0

Purdue vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Illinois 14-2 Home Record 15-2 8-3 Away Record 3-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

