The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Reese Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:37 Away L 8-1 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

