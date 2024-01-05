Ringgold County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Ringgold County, Iowa today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ringgold County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martensdale-St Marys Jr/Sr High School at Mount Ayr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mount Ayr, IA
- Conference: Pride of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.