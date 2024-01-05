In the upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Ryan Donato to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

In six of 36 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Donato has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 127 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:39 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:29 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 7-1

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

