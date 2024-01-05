Scott County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Scott County, Iowa today? We've got the information.
Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Duplicate Central High School at Davenport North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Scott High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clinton, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Dewitt High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bettendorf, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscatine High School at Davenport West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
