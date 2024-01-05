Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Scott County, Iowa today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Duplicate Central High School at Davenport North High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Davenport, IA

Davenport, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Scott High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Clinton, IA

Clinton, IA Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference

Mississippi Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Dewitt High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bettendorf, IA

Bettendorf, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscatine High School at Davenport West High School