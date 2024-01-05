Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Seymour High School vs. Melcher-Dallas High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is a matchup between Bluegrass Conference teams in Liberty Center, IA on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 8:00 PM CT), with Melcher-Dallas High School hosting Seymour High School.
Seymour vs. Melcher-Dallas Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT
- Location: Liberty Center, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Marion County Games Today
Albia High School at Knoxville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Knoxville, IA
- Conference: South Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasantville High School at Interstate 35 Truro High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Truro, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
