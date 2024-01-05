There is a matchup between Bluegrass Conference teams in Liberty Center, IA on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 8:00 PM CT), with Melcher-Dallas High School hosting Seymour High School.

Seymour vs. Melcher-Dallas Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM CT

8:00 PM CT Location: Liberty Center, IA

Liberty Center, IA Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games Today

Albia High School at Knoxville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Knoxville, IA

Knoxville, IA Conference: South Central Conference

South Central Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasantville High School at Interstate 35 Truro High School