There is high school basketball action in Sioux County, Iowa today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sioux County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sheldon High School at Boyden-Hull High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hull, IA

Hull, IA Conference: Siouxland Conference

Siouxland Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Okoboji High School at MOC-Floyd Valley High School