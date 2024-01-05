Wapello County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Wapello County, Iowa today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wapello County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarke Community High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eldon, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
