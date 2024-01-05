Warren County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Warren County, Iowa today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martensdale-St Marys Jr/Sr High School at Mount Ayr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mount Ayr, IA
- Conference: Pride of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
