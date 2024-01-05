On Friday, January 5, starting at 7:30 PM CT, Xavier High School will face Iowa City West High School in Cedar Rapids, IA.

West vs. Xavier Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Linn County Games Today

John F. Kennedy High School at Hempstead High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Dubuque, IA
  • Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wahlert Catholic High School at Prairie High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
  • Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Dubuque Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Dubuque, IA
  • Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

