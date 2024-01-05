Woodbury County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Woodbury County, Iowa has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Sioux City High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Woodbury Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Moville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Ridge View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Holstein, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
