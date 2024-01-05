Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 124-97 loss to the Celtics, LaVine had two points, four assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for LaVine, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 21.0 19.8 Rebounds -- 4.8 5.4 Assists -- 3.4 4.3 PRA -- 29.2 29.5 PR -- 25.8 25.2 3PM 1.5 2.4 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of LaVine's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Hornets

LaVine is responsible for attempting 9.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

LaVine's opponents, the Hornets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.4 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Hornets allow 120.6 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 45 rebounds per contest, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hornets allow 27.9 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zach LaVine vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 29 23 3 3 3 0 1 2/2/2023 36 10 1 4 1 1 3 1/26/2023 36 18 9 2 1 0 2 11/2/2022 32 10 4 6 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.