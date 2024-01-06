Aplington-Parkersburg High School plays away from home against Van Meter High School at 3:00 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.

A-P vs. Van Meter Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT
  • Location: Van Meter, IA
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

