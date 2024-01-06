Butler County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Butler County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aplington-Parkersburg High School at Van Meter High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Van Meter, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.