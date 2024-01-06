When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Drake be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Drake's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Drake ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 3-1 NR NR 61

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake's best wins

Drake took down the Nevada Wolf Pack (No. 18 in the RPI) in a 72-53 win on December 9 -- its best victory of the season. Tucker DeVries led the charge against Nevada, delivering 25 points. Second on the team was Atin Wright with 12 points.

Next best wins

79-59 over Akron (No. 69/RPI) on November 21

85-77 over Oakland (No. 76/RPI) on November 19

74-57 at home over Missouri State (No. 147/RPI) on December 2

75-69 at home over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on December 6

85-70 at home over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on November 8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drake's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Drake is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Drake has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Drake has drawn the 238th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Looking at the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Drake has 10 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Drake's next game

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Drake Bulldogs vs. Indiana State Sycamores Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Drake games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.