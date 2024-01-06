If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Drake and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Drake ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 3-0 NR NR 65

Drake's best wins

When Drake beat the Iowa State Cyclones, the No. 50 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 85-73 on November 12, it was its best victory of the season. In the win against Iowa State, Taylor McAulay recorded a team-leading 27 points. Grace Berg added 22 points.

Next best wins

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 125/RPI) on November 26

77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 140/RPI) on December 8

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 149/RPI) on November 24

94-69 at home over St. Thomas (No. 157/RPI) on November 6

78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 196/RPI) on November 9

Drake's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Drake has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Drake has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Drake has drawn the 62nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 17 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Drake has 17 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Drake's next game

Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons vs. Drake Bulldogs

Valparaiso Beacons vs. Drake Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

