Saturday's contest at Knapp Center has the Drake Bulldogs (9-4) matching up with the Evansville Purple Aces (2-11) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 93-59 win, as our model heavily favors Drake.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 77-47 win over Indiana State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Drake vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Drake vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 93, Evansville 59

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature win of the season came in an 85-73 victory on November 12 over the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39) in our computer rankings.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bulldogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Drake 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 39) on November 12

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 135) on November 26

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 143) on November 24

77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 158) on December 8

78-59 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 173) on December 30

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 56.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

19.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 56.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Anna Miller: 11.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

11.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Grace Berg: 16.8 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

16.8 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Taylor McAulay: 11.1 PTS, 2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

11.1 PTS, 2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Courtney Becker: 7.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 STL, 58 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 82.2 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per contest (308th in college basketball). They have a +136 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

On offense, the Bulldogs average 78.3 points per game at home, compared to 88.4 points per game when playing on the road.

At home, Drake is ceding 10.9 fewer points per game (67.5) than on the road (78.4).

