Saturday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 win for Iowa, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Rutgers 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-7.2)

Iowa (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Iowa has a 5-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Rutgers, who is 6-6-0 ATS. The Hawkeyes have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Scarlet Knights games have gone over two times. In the last 10 games, Iowa is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Rutgers has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game with a +127 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.7 points per game (11th in college basketball) and allow 77.6 per outing (317th in college basketball).

The 39.0 rebounds per game Iowa averages rank 83rd in the nation, and are 1.3 more than the 37.7 its opponents collect per outing.

Iowa knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (172nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

The Hawkeyes average 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (46th in college basketball), and allow 91.5 points per 100 possessions (217th in college basketball).

Iowa has committed 3.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.7 (37th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (87th in college basketball).

