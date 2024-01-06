How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- Iowa is 8-5 when it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawkeyes sit at 80th.
- The Hawkeyes score 24.2 more points per game (86.7) than the Scarlet Knights give up (62.5).
- When Iowa totals more than 62.5 points, it is 8-6.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Iowa has performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 97.9 points per game, compared to 72.3 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Hawkeyes have played better in home games this year, ceding 76 points per game, compared to 88 away from home.
- Iowa is sinking 7.1 treys per game, which is 0.3 more than it is averaging in away games (6.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34% when playing at home and 36% when playing on the road.
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMBC
|W 103-81
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/29/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 103-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|L 83-72
|Kohl Center
|1/6/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/12/2024
|Nebraska
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
