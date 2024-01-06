The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Iowa is 8-5 when it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawkeyes sit at 80th.

The Hawkeyes score 24.2 more points per game (86.7) than the Scarlet Knights give up (62.5).

When Iowa totals more than 62.5 points, it is 8-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Iowa has performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 97.9 points per game, compared to 72.3 per game on the road.

Defensively the Hawkeyes have played better in home games this year, ceding 76 points per game, compared to 88 away from home.

Iowa is sinking 7.1 treys per game, which is 0.3 more than it is averaging in away games (6.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34% when playing at home and 36% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule