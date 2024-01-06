The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Rutgers matchup.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Rutgers Moneyline FanDuel Iowa (-6.5) 152.5 -265 +215

Iowa vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Iowa has put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 14 times this season.

Rutgers is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

Scarlet Knights games have hit the over just twice this year.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12000

+12000 Oddsmakers rate Iowa considerably higher (45th in the country) than the computer rankings do (53rd).

The Hawkeyes have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +12000 at the start of the season to +12000.

Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

