Iowa vs. Rutgers: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Rutgers matchup.
Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Rutgers Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-6.5)
|152.5
|-265
|+215
Iowa vs. Rutgers Betting Trends
- Iowa has put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 14 times this season.
- Rutgers is 6-6-0 ATS this year.
- Scarlet Knights games have hit the over just twice this year.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12000
- Oddsmakers rate Iowa considerably higher (45th in the country) than the computer rankings do (53rd).
- The Hawkeyes have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +12000 at the start of the season to +12000.
- Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
