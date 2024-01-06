For bracketology analysis on Iowa State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

+10000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Iowa State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-1 31 31 121

Iowa State's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Iowa State took down the Iowa Hawkeyes at home on December 7. The final score was 90-65. That signature win versus Iowa included a team-leading 25 points from Keshon Gilbert. Robert Jones, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

85-70 at home over New Hampshire (No. 128/RPI) on December 31

68-64 over VCU (No. 167/RPI) on November 23

96-58 at home over Florida A&M (No. 175/RPI) on December 17

85-44 at home over Green Bay (No. 215/RPI) on November 6

99-80 on the road over DePaul (No. 242/RPI) on December 1

Iowa State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

The Cyclones have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Iowa State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Cyclones have eight wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Iowa State has been given the 248th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Cyclones have 16 games remaining this year, including three versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.

As far as ISU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Iowa State's next game

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Houston Cougars

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Houston Cougars Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN2

