2024 NCAA Bracketology: Iowa State March Madness Odds | January 8
For bracketology analysis on Iowa State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +10000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Iowa State ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|0-1
|31
|31
|121
Iowa State's best wins
As far as its signature win this season, Iowa State took down the Iowa Hawkeyes at home on December 7. The final score was 90-65. That signature win versus Iowa included a team-leading 25 points from Keshon Gilbert. Robert Jones, with 18 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 85-70 at home over New Hampshire (No. 128/RPI) on December 31
- 68-64 over VCU (No. 167/RPI) on November 23
- 96-58 at home over Florida A&M (No. 175/RPI) on December 17
- 85-44 at home over Green Bay (No. 215/RPI) on November 6
- 99-80 on the road over DePaul (No. 242/RPI) on December 1
Iowa State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- The Cyclones have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Iowa State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Cyclones have eight wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Iowa State has been given the 248th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Cyclones have 16 games remaining this year, including three versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.
- As far as ISU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Iowa State's next game
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Houston Cougars
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV Channel: ESPN2
