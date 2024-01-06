The Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) aim to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lloyd Noble Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State Stats Insights

  • The Cyclones have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.
  • Iowa State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
  • The Sooners are the rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones rank 121st.
  • The Cyclones' 86.2 points per game are 23.0 more points than the 63.2 the Sooners give up.
  • When it scores more than 63.2 points, Iowa State is 11-1.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Iowa State scored 72.0 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged away (63.5).
  • At home, the Cyclones conceded 56.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Iowa State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (5.5 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.4%) than at home (36.5%) as well.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Florida A&M W 96-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-48 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/31/2023 New Hampshire W 85-70 James H. Hilton Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/9/2024 Houston - James H. Hilton Coliseum
1/13/2024 Oklahoma State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

