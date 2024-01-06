The Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lloyd Noble Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

6:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cyclones Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State has combined with its opponent to score more than 142.5 points in six of 13 games this season.

Iowa State has a 145.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Iowa State has compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread.

Iowa State sports a 9-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-4-0 mark from Oklahoma.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 8 72.7% 82.5 168.7 63.2 122.3 146.1 Iowa State 6 46.2% 86.2 168.7 59.1 122.3 137.8

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The Sooners beat the spread eight times in 19 Big 12 games last season.

The Cyclones put up an average of 86.2 points per game, 23.0 more points than the 63.2 the Sooners give up.

Iowa State is 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 7-4-0 6-3 6-5-0 Iowa State 9-4-0 0-0 9-4-0

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Iowa State 9-7 Home Record 13-3 2-8 Away Record 3-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

