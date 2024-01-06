Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Tony Perkins: 13.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ben Krikke: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 13.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen Freeman: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Patrick McCaffery: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Clifford Omoruyi: 10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.5 BLK
  • Aundre Hyatt: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Derek Simpson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jamichael Davis: 5.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank
16th 80.1 Points Scored 68.4 266th
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 61.1 11th
74th 36.7 Rebounds 36.8 69th
30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
104th 8.0 3pt Made 5.7 329th
12th 16.5 Assists 15.1 46th
15th 9.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.