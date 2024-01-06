The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) are 7-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The point total is set at 151 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -7 151

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 14 games this season, Iowa and its opponents have scored more than 151 points.

The average total in Iowa's games this year is 164.4, 13.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Hawkeyes have put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread.

Iowa has won seven of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Hawkeyes have been at least a -309 moneyline favorite six times this season and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa has a 75.6% chance to win.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151 % of Games Over 151 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 12 85.7% 86.7 154.5 77.6 140.1 160.8 Rutgers 0 0% 67.8 154.5 62.5 140.1 135.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The 86.7 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 24.2 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (62.5).

Iowa has a 5-9 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall when putting up more than 62.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iowa vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 5-9-0 3-4 10-4-0 Rutgers 6-6-0 1-0 2-9-1

Iowa vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Rutgers 14-3 Home Record 14-6 4-7 Away Record 4-7 13-4-0 Home ATS Record 13-6-0 4-6-1 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 13-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-11-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.