NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In a Saturday NHL slate that has plenty of compelling matchups, the Florida Panthers versus the Colorado Avalanche is a game to watch.
Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|NHL Network,NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,ALT,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,NESN,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,MSG-B,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|NHL Network,MSG 2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Minnesota Wild at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,BSOH,BSN,BSWIX (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,BSMW,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,BSSW,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,MSGSN,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
